Will Patrick Mahomes II Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Patrick Mahomes II was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. If you're looking for Mahomes' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Mahomes' season stats include 803 passing yards (267.7 per game). He is 74-for-113 (65.5%), with seven TD passes and two interceptions, and has 16 carries for 103 yards.
Patrick Mahomes II Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Chiefs vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mahomes 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|74
|113
|65.5%
|803
|7
|2
|7.1
|16
|103
|0
Mahomes Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|21
|39
|226
|2
|1
|6
|45
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|29
|41
|305
|2
|1
|7
|30
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|24
|33
|272
|3
|0
|3
|28
|0
