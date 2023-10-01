Rockies vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Sunday's game at Coors Field has the Minnesota Twins (87-74) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (58-103) at 3:10 PM ET (on October 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-4 victory for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Bailey Ober (8-6) for the Twins and Chase Anderson (1-6) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies have gone 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (four of those matchups had a run line set by bookmakers).
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 145 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (36.6%) in those contests.
- Colorado has a mark of 29-68 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (718 total), Colorado is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.75 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 26
|Dodgers
|L 11-2
|Ryan Feltner vs Bobby Miller
|September 27
|Dodgers
|L 8-2
|Noah Davis vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 28
|Dodgers
|W 14-5
|Chris Flexen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|September 29
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Ty Blach vs Joe Ryan
|September 30
|Twins
|L 14-6
|Matt Koch vs Emilio Pagán
|October 1
|Twins
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Bailey Ober
