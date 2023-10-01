Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Twins on October 1, 2023
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Max Kepler, Ryan McMahon and others in this game.
Rockies vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 31 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 68 walks and 70 RBI (133 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .241/.324/.434 on the year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 24
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 147 hits with 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .255/.289/.411 so far this season.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Kepler Stats
- Kepler has recorded 113 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .259/.331/.484 so far this year.
- Kepler will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 29
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 27
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
Willi Castro Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Castro Stats
- Willi Castro has collected 91 hits with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with 31 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .256/.336/.411 so far this season.
- Castro has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with four walks.
Castro Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 27
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 26
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.