The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. take the field against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +135 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Royals vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -160 +135 9 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been underdogs in 137 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (34.3%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a record of 26-60, a 30.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 78 of its 159 chances.

In 21 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 11-10-0 against the spread.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-48 23-58 23-40 32-65 41-78 14-27

