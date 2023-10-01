How to Watch the Royals vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 1
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will see Zack Greinke on the hill for the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Royals Player Props
|Yankees vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 160 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Kansas City is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- The Royals' .243 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- Kansas City has scored 671 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.15 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.409 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will hand the ball to Greinke (1-15) for his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed one hit in five scoreless innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 26 starts this season.
- Greinke has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 26 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/26/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-3
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Reese Olson
|9/28/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-0
|Away
|Jonathan Bowlan
|Tarik Skubal
|9/28/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|9/29/2023
|Yankees
|W 12-5
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Carlos Rodón
|9/30/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-2
|Home
|Steven Cruz
|Clarke Schmidt
|10/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Michael King
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.