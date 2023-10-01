Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will see Zack Greinke on the hill for the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 160 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Kansas City is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Royals' .243 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored 671 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.15 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.409 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Greinke (1-15) for his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed one hit in five scoreless innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

He has earned a quality start two times in 26 starts this season.

Greinke has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 26 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Away Zack Greinke Reese Olson 9/28/2023 Tigers L 8-0 Away Jonathan Bowlan Tarik Skubal 9/28/2023 Tigers L 7-3 Away Cole Ragans Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/29/2023 Yankees W 12-5 Home Jordan Lyles Carlos Rodón 9/30/2023 Yankees L 5-2 Home Steven Cruz Clarke Schmidt 10/1/2023 Yankees - Home Zack Greinke Michael King

