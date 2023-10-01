On Sunday, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET, the New York Yankees (82-79) visit the Kansas City Royals (55-106) at Kauffman Stadium in the rubber game of the series. Michael King will get the nod for the Yankees, while Zack Greinke will take the hill for the Royals.

The favored Yankees have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Royals vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: King - NYY (4-7, 2.50 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-15, 4.92 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wanting to wager on the Royals and Yankees matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Royals (+135), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Royals bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 50 out of the 91 games, or 54.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have a 25-11 record (winning 69.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 2-1 record from the three games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 47 wins in the 137 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 26 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Royals vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Edward Olivares 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.