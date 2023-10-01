The New York Yankees (82-79) and Kansas City Royals (55-106) play on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Yankees will give the nod to Michael King (4-7, 2.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-15, 4.92 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: King - NYY (4-7, 2.50 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-15, 4.92 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season. He is 1-15 with a 4.92 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering one hit.

The 39-year-old has amassed a 4.92 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 29 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.

Greinke is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this game.

Greinke heads into this matchup with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael King

The Yankees' King (4-7) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.50, a 3.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.113 in 48 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

King has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has 31 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 48 chances this season.

Michael King vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 671 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They have 1313 hits, 21st in baseball, with 160 home runs (27th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Royals to go 3-for-8 in 1 2/3 innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.