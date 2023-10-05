Kansas BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting started is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app walk you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple.

Games to Bet on Today

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Louisiana Tech (-6)

Louisiana Tech (-6) Louisiana Tech Moneyline: -250

-250 Western Kentucky Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 60.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo)

Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Commanders (-5.5)

Commanders (-5.5) Commanders Moneyline: -250

-250 Bears Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 44.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.