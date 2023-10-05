Shawnee County, Kansas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shawnee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Atchison High School at Highland Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Leavenworth High School at Seaman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Turner High School at Topeka West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Wamego High School at Shawnee Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Tecumseh, KS

Tecumseh, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Ridge High School at Silver Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Silver Lake, KS

Silver Lake, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Cair Paravel Latin School at Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Madison, KS

Madison, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Silver Lake High School at Rock Creek High School