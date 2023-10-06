Searching for how to watch high school football games in Greenwood County, Kansas this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Washington County
  • Atchison County
  • Grant County
  • Lane County
  • Barton County
  • Douglas County
  • Marion County
  • Sedgwick County
  • Trego County
  • Stafford County

    • Greenwood County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Cair Paravel Latin School at Madison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Madison, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.