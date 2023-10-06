Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greenwood County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in Greenwood County, Kansas this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Greenwood County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Cair Paravel Latin School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Madison, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.