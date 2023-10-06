Jefferson County, Kansas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Wyandotte County
  • Marion County
  • Sumner County
  • Reno County
  • Republic County
  • Wabaunsee County
  • Morris County
  • Washington County
  • Barton County
  • Lane County

    • Jefferson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Oskaloosa High School at Mission Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Eskridge, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.