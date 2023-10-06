Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kansas
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The college football lineup in Week 6, which includes the UCF Knights versus the Kansas Jayhawks, should provide some fireworks for fans watching from Kansas.
College Football Games to Watch in Kansas on TV This Week
Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, October 6
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas State (-11.5)
UCF Knights at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCF (-1.5)
