The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) will square off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2) in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State matchup.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Oklahoma State Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-10.5) 54.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-11.5) 54.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Kansas State is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.

Oklahoma State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000

