Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Marion County, Kansas, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Marion County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Southeast of Saline Jr Sr High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Hillsboro, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion High School at Council Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Council Grove, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
