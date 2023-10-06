We have 2023 high school football action in Reno County, Kansas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.

    • Reno County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Hutchinson High School at Campus High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Haysville, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Augusta High School at Buhler High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Buhler, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

