Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Republic County, Kansas this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Republic County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Minneola High School at Pike Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6

6:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Scandia, KS

Scandia, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Smith Center High School at Republic County JrSr High School