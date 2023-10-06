Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sedgwick County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Sedgwick County, Kansas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
The Independent High School - Wichita at South Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: South Haven, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arkansas City High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Goddard, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Derby High School at Maize High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Maize, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andover High School at Valley Center High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Valley Center, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hesston High School at Clearwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Clearwater, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goddard High School at Maize South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita Collegiate School at Andale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Andale, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita South High School at Wichita Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita Heights High School at Wichita Southeast High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hutchinson High School at Campus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Haysville, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
