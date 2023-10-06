Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sheridan County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Sheridan County, Kansas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Sheridan County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Hoxie High School at Hill City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Hill City, KS
- Conference: Mid-Continent
