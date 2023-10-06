Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Stafford County, Kansas this week? We have you covered here.

    • Stafford County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Macksville High School at La Crosse High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: La Crosse, KS
    • Conference: Central Prairie
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

