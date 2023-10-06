Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wyandotte County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Wyandotte County, Kansas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
TBD at JC Harmon High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bishop Ward High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eudora High School at F.L.Schlagle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Turner High School at Topeka West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
De Soto High School at Piper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wyandotte High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: Kansas City-Atchison
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.