Kansas BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

Have the desire to put money on one of today's games but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Seeking an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games in Kansas Today

UCF Knights vs. Kansas Jayhawks

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Kansas (-1.5)

Kansas (-1.5) Kansas Moneyline: -130

-130 UCF Moneyline: +110

+110 Total: 64.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.