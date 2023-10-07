The UCF Knights (3-2) and the Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) square off on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) in a battle of Big 12 foes.

UCF ranks 55th in scoring defense this season (23.2 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 37.6 points per game. Kansas ranks 46th in the FBS with 33 points per game on offense, and it ranks 78th with 26.2 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Here we will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FOX.

Kansas vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. UCF Key Statistics

Kansas UCF 422.4 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 545.8 (6th) 369.6 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.8 (72nd) 199 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.2 (2nd) 223.4 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.6 (24th) 5 (27th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (101st) 8 (38th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (101st)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels has recored 705 passing yards, or 141 per game, so far this season. He has completed 74.7% of his passes and has collected five touchdowns with one interception. He's also chipped in on the ground with 14.8 rushing yards per game.

Devin Neal is his team's leading rusher with 65 carries for 439 yards, or 87.8 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well. Neal has also chipped in with 13 catches for 155 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has racked up 41 carries and totaled 279 yards with four touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has registered 19 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 251 (50.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 21 times.

Luke Grimm has put up a 177-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 14 passes on 22 targets.

Quentin Skinner has racked up 173 reciving yards (34.6 ypg) this season.

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain has thrown for 872 yards (174.4 ypg) to lead UCF, completing 61% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 97 rushing yards on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Johnny Richardson has carried the ball 45 times for a team-high 394 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, RJ Harvey has carried the ball 73 times for 378 yards (75.6 per game) and five touchdowns, while also racking up 172 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson's team-high 468 yards as a receiver have come on 21 receptions (out of 27 targets) with two touchdowns.

Javon Baker has grabbed 17 passes while averaging 66.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

