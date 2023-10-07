The Kansas Jayhawks (4-1), with college football's 23rd-ranked running game, square off versus the UCF Knights (3-2) and their third-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Jayhawks are just 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. UCF matchup.

Kansas vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

Kansas vs. UCF Betting Trends

Kansas has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

UCF has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Knights have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

