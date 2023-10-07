The 2023 edition of the Red River Showdown on Saturday, October 7 features the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (5-0) hosting the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) at the Cotton Bowl. The Longhorns are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 60.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Cotton Bowl

Texas vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

Texas vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

Texas has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Longhorns have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Oklahoma has won all five of its games against the spread this year.

Texas & Oklahoma 2023 Futures Odds

Texas To Win the National Champ. +750 Bet $100 to win $750 To Win the Big 12 -130 Bet $130 to win $100 Oklahoma To Win the National Champ. +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 To Win the Big 12 +200 Bet $100 to win $200

