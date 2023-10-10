Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Max Kepler, Kyle Tucker and others in the Minnesota Twins-Houston Astros matchup at Target Field on Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Twins vs. Astros Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Gray Stats

Sonny Gray (8-8) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 33rd start of the season.

He has started 32 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 17 of them.

Gray has 28 starts of five or more innings this season in 32 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks third, 1.147 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.0 K/9 ranks 24th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Oct. 4 5.0 5 0 0 6 2 vs. Athletics Sep. 28 4.0 3 1 1 4 1 vs. Angels Sep. 23 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 at White Sox Sep. 17 7.0 5 0 0 6 0 vs. Rays Sep. 11 4.0 6 2 1 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sonny Gray's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has collected 114 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .260/.332/.484 so far this season.

Kepler has recorded at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .371 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Oct. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Oct. 1 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 59 walks and 65 RBI (118 total hits).

He has a slash line of .230/.312/.399 on the season.

Correa heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .421 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Oct. 8 3-for-4 0 0 3 5 at Astros Oct. 7 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 4 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at White Sox Sep. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Max Kepler, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .284/.369/.517 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 1 2-for-4 2 0 1 5 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks Sep. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has recorded 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.363/.441 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 1 2-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.