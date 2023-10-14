Ahead of Week 7 of the college football season, let's go over our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the SWAC stacks up against the competition.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Florida A&M

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 7-0

5-1 | 7-0 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 39th

39th Last Game: W 26-19 vs Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

2. Jackson State

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

4-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: W 45-30 vs Alabama A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Jackson State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Alabama State

Alabama State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Alabama State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

2-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st

21st Last Game: W 19-14 vs Bethune-Cookman

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alabama State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Jackson State

@ Jackson State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Southern

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 7-2

2-3 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 61st

61st Last Game: L 26-19 vs Florida A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Southern jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Lincoln (CA)

Lincoln (CA) Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

5. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 4-4

1-4 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th

10th Last Game: L 19-14 vs Alabama State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Bethune-Cookman jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Texas Southern

Texas Southern Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

6. Alcorn State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 71st

71st Last Game: W 25-24 vs Grambling

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alcorn State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

7. Grambling

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-5

3-3 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 99th

99th Last Game: L 25-24 vs Alcorn State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Grambling jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-3 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 58th

58th Last Game: L 45-30 vs Jackson State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alabama A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Grambling

@ Grambling Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 1-7

0-5 | 1-7 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 1st

1st Last Game: L 31-12 vs Prairie View A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Mississippi Valley State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: UAPB

UAPB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

10. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-3 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 90th

90th Last Game: W 31-12 vs Mississippi Valley State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Prairie View A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Houston Christian

@ Houston Christian Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. UAPB

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 0-9

1-4 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 53rd

53rd Last Game: L 27-0 vs Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UAPB jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Mississippi Valley State

@ Mississippi Valley State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

12. Texas Southern

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-7

1-4 | 1-7 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 107th

107th Last Game: W 52-7 vs Lincoln (CA)

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Texas Southern jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Bethune-Cookman

@ Bethune-Cookman Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.