Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes endorses state treasurer in 2nd Congressional District Republican primary

FILE - In this April 18, 2017, file photo, state Sen. Jake LaTurner, R-Pittsburg, speaks to reporters after his appointment as state treasurer by Gov. Sam Brownback during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. LaTurner has abandoned a campaign for an open U.S. Senate seat to challenge first-term GOP congressman Steve Watkins that he describes as vulnerable to Democratic defeat. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)
FILE - In this April 18, 2017, file photo, state Sen. Jake LaTurner, R-Pittsburg, speaks to reporters after his appointment as state treasurer by Gov. Sam Brownback during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. LaTurner has abandoned a campaign for an open U.S. Senate seat to challenge first-term GOP congressman Steve Watkins that he describes as vulnerable to Democratic defeat. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)(John Hanna | AP)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Rep. Ron Estes Thursday made a not-too-common decision in endorsing a challenger in a key GOP race. Estes endorsed Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner for Congress in Kansas’ 2nd District that includes most of the eastern part of the state, except for the core of the Kansas City Metropolitan area.

Estes’ endorsement for LaTurner comes as incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faces criminal charges that he unlawfully voted in a Topeka City Council election and lied to a detective investigating the case.

Watkins called the charges “hyper-political” and questioned the timing of the announcement that came 45 minutes before GOP candidates for the 2nd Congressional District were due to meet in a debate. Watkins maintained he did nothing wrong, but Estes indicated the charges were a factor in his endorsement of LaTurner.

“Jake LaTurner is a trusted conservative who is ready to represent eastern Kansas in Congress. There’s no question that he will serve Kansans in the 2nd District well – focusing on the issues that matter most like limiting the federal government, securing our country, balancing the budget, and protecting the unborn,” said Estes. “Kansans deserve the best representation in Congress and Steve Watkins’ actions have unfortunately put this seat in danger of being handed over to a Nancy Pelosi liberal who doesn’t represent our Kansas values.”

LaTurner is facing a three-way primary for the Republican nomination. Former Kansas Secretary of Labor Dennis Taylor is also seeking the GOP nomination in District 2.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watkins files motion to remove Shawnee Co. DA from case

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Rep. Steve Watkins' campaign has filed a motion in Shawnee County District Court to remove Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, from his case

News

DA charges Watkins with voter fraud

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Melissa Brunner
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faces criminal charges of voter fraud.

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Candidates

Meet the Candidates: U.S. Senate Race -- Brian Matlock

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
One of the biggest races Eyewitness News is following is the U.S. Senate race to replace retiring Sen. Pat Roberts. Eleven Republicans and two Democrats are each vying for their party’s nomination.

Latest News

Candidates

FACT CHECK: Factfinder 12 looks into ad’s immigration claims against U.S. Senate candidate Bob Hamilton

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Alex Flippin
Ad claims Bob Hamilton hired undocumented immigrant.

FactFinder12

FactFinder 12: Ad claims Senate candidate Kobach has ties to white nationalists

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:21 AM CDT
FactFinder 12 goes through the claims made through a TV ad.

Candidates

Meet the Candidates: U.S. Senate Race -- Bob Hamilton

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT
The August 4 primary election is quickly approaching. One of the biggest races Eyewitness News is following is the U.S. Senate race to replace retiring Sen. Pat Roberts. Eleven Republicans and two Democrats are each vying for their party’s nomination.

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
President Trump on Russian bounties

Candidates

Meet the Candidates: U.S. Senate Race -- Dave Lindstrom

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT
One of the biggest races Eyewitness News is following is the U.S. Senate race to replace retiring Sen. Pat Roberts. Eleven Republicans and two Democrats are each vying for their party’s nomination.

Candidates

Meet the Candidates: U.S. Senate Race -- Barbara Bollier

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT
One of the biggest races Eyewitness News is following is the U.S. Senate race to replace retiring Sen. Pat Roberts. Eleven Republicans and two Democrats are each vying for their party’s nomination.