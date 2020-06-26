Skip to content
Sports
Weather
Catch It Kansas
Vaccine Tracker
Advertise With Us
Livestream
COVID Testing
Search
Home
News
4You
Animals
Aviation
Back To School
Black History
Building You
Business
Coronavirus
Crime
Does It Work
Don't Fall For It
Education
Extras
FactFinder12
Health
International
Investigation
Links We Mentioned
Local
Missing Persons
National
Politics
Safety
Skyhawk12
State
Traffic
Travel
Hot on KWCH
Western Kansas News
Gray DC Bureau
Where's Shane?
Livestream
Sports
College
Pro Sports
Catch It Kansas
Weather
Always on Storm Team 12
Closings
Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather
Storm Chaser Radar Map
Election Results
State of Mind
Right Now
Contests
Community
Countdown to Christmas
Top Of The Class
Food 4 Kids
Helping Hand
Salute the Badge
Military Greetings
Eye on Agriculture
Kansas Proud
Contact Us
Meet the Team
About Us
Jobs
Newstalks
CW Spotlight
COVID-19 Map
Go. Shop. Connect
Programming Guides
Programming Guides
Antenna TV
Decades
Heroes & Icons
Start TV
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Gray DC Bureau
Submit Your Photos and Videos
Latest KWCH Newscasts
Latest KSCW Newscasts
Press Releases
2 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement