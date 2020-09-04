Advertisement

Another Kansas fountain falls victim to viral TikTok prank

Someone put soap in the fountain at Kansas Wesleyan causing this to happen.
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The fountain at Century II looks normal now, but Wednesday night it was overflowing with bubbles to the ground. It’s not the only fountain in the area that got its share of suds this week.

Bubbles at Kansas Wesleyan were more than 15 feet high after its fountain was hit. President Matt Thompson said the college believes it’s a new viral trend stemming from the social media app TikTok. He says no damage was caused, but the soap that flowed over into the grass may hurt the landscaping.

While it’s a harmless prank, Thompson said he hopes it doesn’t become a trend.

“I have heard and perhaps there’s some sort of social media thing around soaking fountains right now and it’s a fairly harmless prank although it does leave a lot of work for our staff to have to clean up. But, in the grand scheme of things, it’s not awful,” said President Thompson.

A lot of work for staff is true. Thompson said it took more than five hours to clean up the fountain. Public Works staff in Wichita spent around the same amount of time defoaming and cleaning the fountain on Kennedy Plaza.

Ultimately, each said it was something “bubbly” to happen during these unusual times.

