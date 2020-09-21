Gov. Kelly to hold weekly COVID-19 news conference at 4:00p.m.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly is set to hold her weekly COVID-19 news conference at 4:00p.m. Monday.

Her new conference comes after the state announced 1,600 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and 4 new deaths.

You can watch a live stream of the news conference here:

If you are not able to watch the video stream, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.