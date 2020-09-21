Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to hold weekly COVID-19 news conference at 4:00p.m.

Gov. Laura Kelly COVID-19 news conference
Gov. Laura Kelly COVID-19 news conference
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly is set to hold her weekly COVID-19 news conference at 4:00p.m. Monday.

Her new conference comes after the state announced 1,600 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and 4 new deaths.

You can watch a live stream of the news conference here:

If you are not able to watch the video stream, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Osage Co. man airlifted, burned by fireworks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
A man in Osage County had to be airlifted to a hospital after he was burned while disposing of fireworks.

Coronavirus

Kansas reports more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
KDHE reported 1,674 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths over the weekend, bringing the totals to 53,959 cases and 600 total deaths.

Education

Wichita Public Schools adds hours to Family Help Centers, opens homework helpline

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Wichita Public Schools announced a change in location to one of its Family Help Centers and additional evening hours to support families.

Building You

Week of September 21: Job of the Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
Week of September 21: Job of the Day

Latest News

News

Don’t skip your rent payment: 7 things you should know about the eviction moratorium

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
The moratorium does not mean you aren't responsible for paying your rent.

News

Hearts fill Hutchinson to Spread the Love

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
Working as art ninjas in the cover of night, the two artists try to stay mostly out of sight as they anonymously fulfill the request from people and businesses in Hutch for a freshly painted heart

News

Bars see busy weekend after curfew extended to midnight, football season beginning

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Pair anonymously painting hearts across Hutchinson

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Seward County CC athlete fights for his life after heart virus

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Klausmeyer Farm and Pumpkin Patch now open for fall season

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The farm and pumpkin patch is open every day until Nov. 1.