Advertisement

Kansas joins GOP effort to overturn presidential election

In this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt responds to...
In this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt responds to questions during an Associated Press interview in Topeka, Kan. Schmidt argues that a recent Kansas Supreme Court ruling protecting abortion rights could open up new avenues for litigation as defense attorneys are citing it in attacking capital punishment. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Republican attorney general has brought the state into an effort by GOP officials across the nation to subvert the will of voters and reverse President Donald Trump’s election loss.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday that Kansas is among 17 states asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case filed by Trump ally and GOP Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton attacking election procedures in the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Democrat Joe Biden prevailed in all four, giving him the electoral votes necessary to win the November election.

Trump has repeatedly made baseless claims of election fraud in battleground states, and Paxton’s lawsuit repeats numerous false, disproven and unsupported allegations of illegal mail-in balloting and voting.

Schmidt said in a statement that the case presents “important and potentially recurring constitutional questions” but some legal experts see it as a long-shot bid to overturn the election.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
5th earthquake strikes Wichita in 2 weeks
Printed cut outs of fans watch from the stands. The Hugoton Lady Eagles defeated the Hays Lady...
KSHSAA approves parent spectators for winter sports
A FedEx driver is dead after his double-semi went off a bridge in Olathe Wednesday morning,...
FedEx driver dead after truck plummets off of highway in KC in fiery crash
Generic stock photo.
Immediate action important if target of unemployment fraud
A semi rolled on I-135 Tuesday morning blocking the ramp to eastbound Kellogg. No one was hurt.
Rolled semi blocks I-135 in SE Wichita

Latest News

Marijuana legalization
Historic House vote just first step for marijuana-legalization push in KS
Former Sedgwick County Republican Party Chairman Dalton Glasscock
Former party chairman sworn-in to serve out O’Donnell’s term on county commission
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas
Moran: POTUS has right to recounts, but should begin transition courtesies
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it