Man in Santa hat robs south Wichita Dollar General

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a Dollar General store Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the store in the 1500 block of S. Broadway around 9 a.m. They made contact with an employee who said the man walked into the store armed with a knife and demanded money. The money was handed over and the man left the store.

The suspect is described as being 5′10 and of medium build. He was wearing a hoodie, blue jeans, blue face mask and a red Santa hat.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call WPD Investigators at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.