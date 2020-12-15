Advertisement

Man in Santa hat robs south Wichita Dollar General

Employees told Wichita police this man walked into the Dollar General armed with a knife.
Employees told Wichita police this man walked into the Dollar General armed with a knife.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a Dollar General store Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the store in the 1500 block of S. Broadway around 9 a.m. They made contact with an employee who said the man walked into the store armed with a knife and demanded money. The money was handed over and the man left the store.

The suspect is described as being 5′10 and of medium build. He was wearing a hoodie, blue jeans, blue face mask and a red Santa hat.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call WPD Investigators at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead following a shooting in southeast Wichita, near Harry and Webb.
Teen arrested in deadly SE Wichita shooting
Gove County Medical Center COVID unit in Quinter, Kansas
Gove County health professionals discuss COVID-19 cases, deaths following national report
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
One of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas was administered at Via Christi in...
Kansas health workers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine
Winter weather will return to the state of Kansas Monday night through most of the day on...
Snow returns with another round of winter weather in KS

Latest News

Tuesday (12.15.20) snowfall forecast
Snow to pick up for eastern Kansas later Tuesday
Shane and meritrust
Meritrust: Protecting your family from fraud
A Franklin County mother was surprised by deputies with a van to get to and from work.
Sheriff’s deputies help get van for mother walking 6 miles to work
Frontier Airlines will add a black-footed ferret to the tail of one of its planes. (KGWN)
Frontier to offer non-stop flight from Wichita to Las Vegas