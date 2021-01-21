Pompeo, Brownback conclude terms in Trump administration

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pair of well-known Kansans this week completed their terms serving in the administration of President Donald Trump. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback began serving their recent roles in the Trump administration in the first half of 2018, Brownback in February and Pompeo in April. Pompeo stepped up as secretary of state after first serving as CIA director in the Trump administration for a little more than a year.

In his high-profile role of secretary of state, Pompeo worked closely with the president and national leaders around the world. Some of his diplomatic efforts included work alongside Brownback whose position focused on promoting the religious freedoms of people across the U.S. and around the world.

While he was a U.S. Senator in 1998, Brownback was a major supporter of the bill to create the position. In a tweeted message, Brownback said he concluded his time as ambassador at large for international religious freedom “with a great sense of pride and gratefulness for what we have accomplished together.”

It is with a deep sense of pride and gratefulness at what we have accomplished together that I finish my time as @IRF_Ambassador. The work goes on and I hope you will follow me at @SamuelBrownback — Amb. at Large for International Religious Freedom (@IRF_Ambassador) January 19, 2021

In a series of photos and messages delivered on Twitter, Pompeo reflected on his time serving as a high-ranking member of Trump’s administration, looking back on accomplishments and thanking many whom he worked with and got to know. He also looked forward.

“Serving as your Secretary of State has been a privilege and an honor. I’m immensely proud of the achievements we’ve had in the past four years,” Pompeo tweeted.

In a separate tweeted message, he said “(he) will never stop fighting for America First, even after (his) time as Secretary of State. “There is always more work to be done and I look forward to continuing to share and engage with you on what’s next,” Pompeo wrote.

It has been an honor to serve as the U.S. Secretary of State. Today, as I step down from this role as our nation’s top diplomat, I am proud of what we achieved — and I promise to never stop fighting for America #AmericaFirst 🇺🇸 — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) January 20, 2021

