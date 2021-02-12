Advertisement

Negro Star among first newspapers to give voice to Black community in Wichita

By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Negro Star newspaper was one of the first Black newspapers in Wichita in the early 20th century. Charles McAfee reflects on the significance in played in connecting the city’s Black community. McAfee’s late wife, Gloria, was related to the former newspaper’s owners, Hollie T. (known as H.T.) and Virginia Sims.

“They would just talk about all of the stories of growing up on Mississippi. Going through what they went through, why the felt like they needed to create a newspaper to tell the stories, because nobody was telling their stories. It wasn’t in print,” McAfee said. “So there was this need for news.”

The Simses started publishing the newspaper in Mississippi, but moved it to Wichita after the town in which they lived made the family feel unwelcome.

“In Canton, Mississippi right after World War I, they wrote an article about returning Black soldiers from World War I and the Ku Klux Klan came and burned the newspaper down,” McAfee said.

In Wichita, the Simses published the newspaper from their home.

“(They) lived in the 1200 block of Wabash, in the middle of the block on the west side of the street and started the Negro Star all over again in the garage, and it lasted 20 something years,” McAfee said.

The newspaper was important to the community as it was the only place Black residents in Wichita could get their stories and accomplishments published.

“The newspaper was one of the only motivating factors that we could pick up and read,” McAfee said.

He said the newspaper gave the Black community hope. But even though The Negro Star received community support, it was difficult to keep it running. The paper was published until H.T. died in 1953. Although other Black newspapers were established by then, McAfee said losing one of the first in Wichita was a major loss to the community.

“The newspaper was the only place we had to keep up with anything that was going on,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Kansans were arrested Wednesday on federal charges related to the violence at the U.S....
2 Kansans arrested in connection to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects...
Britt Reid no longer employed by Chiefs following crash
Firefighters from Wichita and Sedgwick County worked Tuesday to save a dog that fell through...
Firefighter falls into icy pond attempting to rescue dog in east Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 people dead, 8-year-old injured in Wednesday crash north of Salina
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair

Latest News

The Negro Star newspaper
Negro Star among first newspapers to give voice to Black community in Wichita
Kansas ranch
Farmers and ranchers prepare to care for animals in dangerous cold
Getting the vaccine out to more rural areas is where community pharmacies are stepping up as...
In rural communities, small town pharmacies vital to COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Community Pharmacies getting the COVID-19 Vaccine to rural Kansas towns - clipped version