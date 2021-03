GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City is now home to a critically endangered Amur leopard.

The leopard, named Milo, is a one-and-a-half-year-old male and came from a zoo in Syracuse, New York.

The zoo said Milo has been shy with keepers so far as it accommodates to its new habitat.

