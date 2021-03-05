Advertisement

NASA’s ‘Super Guppy’ spotted over Wichita Thursday morning

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a sight many witnessed Thursday morning: a strange, silver object flying over Wichita. Eyewitness News learned Thursday night that this object was a NASA aircraft departing McConnell Air Force Base.

Flight logs show the “Super Guppy” left McConnell for Arizona, landing at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport before another short trip to Palmdale, Arizona. The “Super Guppy” is designed to haul up to 26 tons of specialized parts. NASA has been using versions of the aircraft since the 1960s. Eyewitness News does not know what the ‘Super Guppy” was carrying when it departed Wichita.

You can learn more about the “Super Guppy” from a November 2018 stop in Wichita here: “Super guppy lands in Wichita to pick up NASA’s mission control.”

