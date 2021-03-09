Western Kansas school district stops requiring masks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Face masks are no longer required in one school district in Ford County.

The Spearville Schools board of education voted Monday night, 5-1, to amend the COVID policies adopted at the beginning of the school year. Along with no longer requiring masks, the board amended the use of plexiglass shields in the classroom.

“Effective immediately, masks will no longer be required in the buildings. However, if any staff or student still wishes to wear a mask, they are more than welcome to continue to do so,” said the district in a post on Facebook.

The district said policies that will remain in effect include temperature checks at the door, plexiglass shields in the lunchroom, and keeping student desks socially distanced.

