4You: Black rhino at Lee Richardson zoo makes outdoor debut

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ayubu, the black rhino born Jan. 20 at Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo made his outdoor debut this week.

Ayubu’s first adventure outside alongside his mother, included exploring the top of the dirt mound, running and some synchronized mud baths.

Eastern black rhinos are native to eastern Africa (Kenya and Tanzania) and are listed as Critically Endangered. They are the rarest of the three remaining black rhino subspecies. Poaching for their horn continues to be their biggest threat. Conservation and management efforts have resulted in a slow increase in population numbers in recent years.

“Ayubu is Swahili for perseverance which is a quality a critically endangered species definitely needs,” the Lee Richardson Zoo said in a late-January news release announcing the baby rhino’s name.

. The zoo said Ayubu weighed about 90 pounds at birth, For comparison, the zoo said Ayubu’s seven-year-old father weighs 2,570 pounds. Ayubu is spending time with his mother indoors, bonding.

