Pedestrian struck by train, critically injured in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries Wednesday night after being struck by a train in north Wichita. It happened about 10 p.m. near East 25th Street North and North Broadway.

Wichita police said a female (didn’t confirm approximate age) was on or near the tracks, possibly walking northbound when the crew on the southbound BNSF train saw her and the train went into an emergency stop mode, but couldn’t avoid the accident. The Wichita Police Department is investigating the accident and police said, BNSF will also conduct its own investigation.

Late Wednesday night, BNSF officials were on the scene and the train was again moving, no longer blocking railroad crossings.

An area near the scene, stretching from 21st North at Broadway to at least 37th was blocked.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.