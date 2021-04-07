Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium finally set to host first game

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled almost everything in 2020, the City of Wichita finally has something to look forward to with the delayed first season of the Wichita Wind Surge at the new Riverfront Stadium, completed last year. The pandemic kept the Wind Surge from taking the field in 2020.

Before the Wind Surge finally get the chance to play their first home game in their new city, Riverfront Stadium is set to finally open Saturday, April 10, hosting a college game featuring Wichita State and Houston. The Wind Surge will take its new home field for the first time next month. Ahead of the weekend college game, the field is ready and crews are stocking up on concessions and beer. On Saturday, the stadium is prepared to to host 7,000 fans.

In the last week, Riverfront Stadium dropped almost all of its COVID-19 restrictions. The organization is expected to fill seats on Saturday, but will still enforce masks. Wind Surge Manager Jared Forma said Wind Surge tickets start at $15.

“When we came to town, you know, part of (late owner Lou Schwechheimer’s) dream and vision was making sure it’s affordable for all families, so we’ve kept particular pricing that we had as we would have gotten into last year,” Forma said. “All the field box seats, the best seats in the house are $15 if you buy them in advance of a Wind Surge game.”

Forma said it’s a small price to pay to have an affiliated home team back in Wichita.

“Wichita is growing and it is wonderful to have something new and say, this is ours,’” he said. “Our team can be here and we’re proud of it.”

