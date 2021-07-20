Advertisement

Kansas debate heats up over nursing homes’ visitor rules

By Associated Press and John Hanna
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Families and advocates for the elderly in Kansas argue that with most nursing home residents vaccinated against COVID-19, some facilities’ visiting rules need to be relaxed.

A state official who investigates complaints against nursing homes and the elder-care-focused Kansas Advocates for Better Care called on the state Tuesday to intervene when homes aren’t nursing open enough.

Some industry officials still see a need for caution because of the growing presence in Kansas of the faster-spreading delta variant. Operators feel they’re still facing tough choices after nursing homes were COVID-19 hot spots earlier in the pandemic, but advocates for residents worry that the delta variant could cause homes to lock down again. 

