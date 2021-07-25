Advertisement

Former Wichita Public Schools employee charged with child sex crimes

By Anna Auld
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shawn Wingfield, a former Wichita Public Schools employee, was arrested Saturday on charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Child. WPS confirms he is a former employee. In a Facebook post by Wingfield dated July 19, 2021, he said:

“This morning, for reasons involving personal health and well being, I resigned from Wichita Public Schools. Without going into details, I have come to believe that this is not only the best decision for myself, but also for the district and my students. And while I do regret the timing of this decision so close to the start of the new school year, I believe that to stay any longer would prove to be a greater inconvenience to everyone in the end,” said Wingfield.

We have reached out to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Police. We will provide more information when it becomes available.

