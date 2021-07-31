Advertisement

Kroger asks shoppers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kroger Grocery Company, which owns all Dillons grocery stores, is now strongly recommending that customers and employees wear masks while in their stores regardless of vaccination status. This statement comes after the massive increase in Delta variant COVID-19 cases within the past few months.

Kroger released a statement regarding the rise of COVID-19 delta cases in the U.S. and their compliance with the CDC’s current guidelines.

In the same statement, Kroger encouraged associates to get vaccinated in the same statement, offering them $100 to receive the shots.

While this is not mandatory, the company continues to follow CDC guidelines and hopes customers will do the same.

