Mulvane High School operating normally after brief shelter-in-place due to social media post

MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - Mulvane High School was under shelter-in-place Monday morning due to a social media post.

Police said they investigated the post and did not find danger to anyone and that the lockdown was out of precaution. No arrests were made.

The order lasted from 9:44 to 10:08 a.m. The school is now operating normally.

