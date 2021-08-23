Advertisement

Mulvane High School operating normally after brief shelter-in-place due to social media post

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - Mulvane High School was under shelter-in-place Monday morning due to a social media post.

Police said they investigated the post and did not find danger to anyone and that the lockdown was out of precaution. No arrests were made.

The order lasted from 9:44 to 10:08 a.m. The school is now operating normally.

