Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – A Wichita man was sentenced to life in prison in connection with child sex offenses and child pornography. He won’t be eligible for parole until after 25 years.

On June 24, Tyler Dudley, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The charges stem from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) notifying the Exploited and Missing Child Unit (EMCU) that child pornography was being uploaded to other computers.

During questioning, Dudley admitted he produced the videos using a girl who was underage while staying with a friend in southeast Wichita. He also admitted to downloading child pornography on his phone.

