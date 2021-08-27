Advertisement

Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes

A Sedgwick County District judge sentenced 24-year-old Tyler Dudley, of Wichita, to life in...
A Sedgwick County District judge sentenced 24-year-old Tyler Dudley, of Wichita, to life in prison for child sex crimes on August 26, 2021.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – A Wichita man was sentenced to life in prison in connection with child sex offenses and child pornography. He won’t be eligible for parole until after 25 years.

On June 24, Tyler Dudley, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The charges stem from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) notifying the Exploited and Missing Child Unit (EMCU) that child pornography was being uploaded to other computers.

During questioning, Dudley admitted he produced the videos using a girl who was underage while staying with a friend in southeast Wichita. He also admitted to downloading child pornography on his phone.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita music promoter and bar owner Kenny Ballinger was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Wichita promoter, bar owner killed in south Wichita hit-and-run
Last year the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office investigated Wichita Auto Plaza and...
FactFinder 12: Family frustrated when problems surface after used-car purchase in Wichita
Officials are responding to an industrial accident at the Coleman plant in north Wichita.
500 lb tool falls on worker at Coleman plant
Jesus Manuel Olave Jr., 31, was arrested Thursday in Derby for driving without a valid license,...
Man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run of Wichita music promoter
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Family: McPherson man dies waiting for ICU bed

Latest News

Don's Place in Protection, Kan. is featured in world-renowned author Stephen King's newest book.
Stephen King mentions Protection, Kan., town businesses in new book
More than 100 people swear in during an Aug. 27 ceremony in Wichita to become new U.S. citizens.
125 immigrants become U.S. citizens in ceremony at Wichita State
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
Moran offers evacuation assistance to Kansans in Afghanistan
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt holds a press conference on Friday to give an update on...
Over 100 arrested, 47 rescued during inter-state human trafficking bust