WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is injured after a report of shots fired at a business near 13th and Webb Road, in east Wichita. This happened about 8:30 p.m. at the Whole Foods store. Early information indicates a suspect was shot and injured by an officer.

Eyewitness News sent a crew to gather further information.

