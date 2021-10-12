Angler catches alligator gar, a first in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s something that’s never been caught in Kansas until now. One angler caught the 39.5-pound fish last month while fishing in the Neosho River east of Parsons. Alligator gar are not native to Kansas and have never been documented here.

“Though not always common, Alligator Gar are distributed from southwestern Ohio and southeastern Missouri and Illinois, south to the Gulf of Mexico, and a small portion of northeastern Mexico. A predatory fish, Alligator Gar are sometimes referred to as “living fossils” since fossil records trace them back nearly 100 million years,” said Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries biologists.

Wildlife officials in the state are trying to figure out why it was in the Neosho River. One possibility is the fish was once somebody’s pet and released into the river from an aquarium.

