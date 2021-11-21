Two men die in rollover crash in northwest Kansas

NORTON COUNTY, Kan. (AP) - Two men died after the Ford Mustang they were riding in veered into a ditch in northwest Kansas and rolled several times.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after midnight Sunday while the car was speeding along state Highway 383 in Norton County. The crash report says 37-year-old Michael Dela Vega of Norton lost control of the car before it hit a highway guardrail, went into the ditch, and rolled into a field before landing on its roof.

The passenger in the car was 44-year-old Andrew Campbell of Colby. Both men died in the crash. Norton County is near the Nebraska border in northwest Kansas.

