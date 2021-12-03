Advertisement

Pair honored for lifesaving effort at Hutchinson car dealership

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man and a woman received recognition and an award Thursday afternoon for their roles in saving another man’s life in October at the Midwest Superstore car dealership in Hutchinson.

Tim Herman was at the dealership when he went into cardiac arrest. Someone called 911, but Herman needed help immediately. Greg Flores, an employee at Midwest Superstore, and Britnea Weaver, a nurse who happened to be at the dealership, jumped in and performed CPR.

The deputy chief of Reno County EMS says Herman is alive today, thanks to the quick response from Flores and Weaver, as well as the Hutchinson Fire Department and EMS. Flores and Weaver recounted what happened on the day of the medical emergency.

“[Herman’s] in the back of a Tundra (pickup), which is a really big space, so I jumped n there and started giving him chest compressions because I knew there was nothing else that was going to happen because he [had] no heartbeat, nothing happening, he was blue.”

Weaver described the experience of helping to save Herman’s life as “the fest feeling in the world,”

Weaver and Flores received The Citizens Lifesaving Award from Reno County EMS and the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. The EMS crews and members of the Hutchinson Fire Department were also on hand.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracey Crawford died Dec. 1 after an SUV hit her as she tried to cross a Wichita street on a...
Family speaks out after Wichita Police identify woman killed crossing road on scooter
Derby city council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 26 to discuss expanding its STAR bond...
Public weighs in on planned tourist attraction in Derby
Man found dead outside Blu Nightclub in west Wichita
Wichita police make arrest after man outside nightclub
KWCH Car Crash generic
Texas teen killed in Harper County crash
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting

Latest News

Wichita Public Library Kanopy service
Wichita Library offering new streaming service
The "North Pole" Christmas miniature display in Ark City is bigger than it's ever been.
This year is biggest yet for growing Christmas display in Ark City
Restoration of the historic Augusta Theatre's marquee lights was cause for celebration Tuesday,...
Augusta Arts Council holds ceremony unveiling restoration of historic theater’s neon lights
Derby city council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 26 to discuss expanding its STAR bond...
Public weighs in on planned tourist attraction in Derby