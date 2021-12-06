Advertisement

Police attempt to coax man out of U-Haul in south Wichita

Police are on the scene of a standoff in southeast Wichita where they say a man broke into...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police have surrounded a business near Harry and Broadway while they try to coax a man out.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of S. Broadway, around 9:45 a.m. for a standoff call that started as a possible disturbance. Police learned that a man had broken into a U-Haul business, stole keys and jumped into a U-Haul vehicle.

Negotiators are now trying to talk to the man to get him out of the vehicle.

Police say they will use time and distance to hopefully end the standoff peacefully.

